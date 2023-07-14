Popular pub outside Chesterfield and renowned Peak District country inn shortlisted for prestigious industry awards
After receiving a record number of entrants for the 2023 Great British Pub Awards, the shortlists for each category have now been revealed.
The Bulls Head at Holymoorside was nominated for the Best Pub for Food, and the Star Inn at Tideswell is a finalist in the Best Marstons Pub of The Year category.
The Bulls Head is run by chef patron Mark Aisthorpe, who cut his teeth as part of the University of Sheffield catering team, before going on to complete spells at Cliveden House and Pétrus (2*) under Marcus Wareing.
Mark has also displayed his culinary skills on our TV screens, competing on the BBC’s Great British Menu last year.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 19 2023 at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse.