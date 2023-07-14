News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Popular pub outside Chesterfield and renowned Peak District country inn shortlisted for prestigious industry awards

Two Derbyshire pubs have been nominated for a pair of well-renowned industry awards.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read

After receiving a record number of entrants for the 2023 Great British Pub Awards, the shortlists for each category have now been revealed.

The Bulls Head at Holymoorside was nominated for the Best Pub for Food, and the Star Inn at Tideswell is a finalist in the Best Marstons Pub of The Year category.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bulls Head is run by chef patron Mark Aisthorpe, who cut his teeth as part of the University of Sheffield catering team, before going on to complete spells at Cliveden House and Pétrus (2*) under Marcus Wareing.

The Bulls Head has been named as one of the best pubs in the country for food.The Bulls Head has been named as one of the best pubs in the country for food.
The Bulls Head has been named as one of the best pubs in the country for food.
Most Popular

Mark has also displayed his culinary skills on our TV screens, competing on the BBC’s Great British Menu last year.

READ THIS: 22 photos of the town’s lost department stores, including the Co-op, Woolworth, John Turner and Swallows

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 19 2023 at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse.

Related topics:ChesterfieldPeak DistrictDerbyshire