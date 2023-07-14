News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield retro: 22 photos of the town’s lost department stores, including the Co-op, Woolworth, John Turner and Swallows

Chesterfield is rightly proud of its host of small independent shops – but the town boasted a number of department stores down the years that are sadly no longer with us.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

From the Co-op on Elder Way and the much-missed Woolies to older names like John Turner and Swallows.

Here we look back at the department stories that Chesterfield has loved and lost down the years.

The Co-op, on Elder Way and Knifesmithgate was THE department store in Chesterfield for decades. Here is it in 1938

1. Chesterfield Co-op

The Co-op, on Elder Way and Knifesmithgate was THE department store in Chesterfield for decades. Here is it in 1938 Photo: Marisa Cashill

The store was famous for its glass bridge linking building on either side of Elder Way, seen here in 1992. Phoro: Derbyshire Times

2. Chesterfield Co-op

The store was famous for its glass bridge linking building on either side of Elder Way, seen here in 1992. Phoro: Derbyshire Times Photo: Derbyshire Times

You could do your weekly shop at the Co-op, but kids loved its toy department

3. Chesterfield Co-op

You could do your weekly shop at the Co-op, but kids loved its toy department Photo: Marisa Cashill

The shoe department on the ground floor in 1938

4. Chesterfield Co-op

The shoe department on the ground floor in 1938 Photo: Marisa Cashill

