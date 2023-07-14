Chesterfield retro: 22 photos of the town’s lost department stores, including the Co-op, Woolworth, John Turner and Swallows
Chesterfield is rightly proud of its host of small independent shops – but the town boasted a number of department stores down the years that are sadly no longer with us.
From the Co-op on Elder Way and the much-missed Woolies to older names like John Turner and Swallows.
Here we look back at the department stories that Chesterfield has loved and lost down the years.
