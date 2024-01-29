Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bulls Head at Holymoorside, near Chesterfield, has won yet another top culinary accolade – the Estrella Damm Gastropub “One to Watch” 2024 Award.

The national award recognises The Bulls Head as an up-and-coming venue, likely to feature in Estrella Damm’s prestigious Top 50 Gastropubs list in future years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This latest achievement comes after The Bulls Head was bestowed with three coveted AA Rosettes at a ceremony last September.

Mark Aisthorpe is the chef-patron at The Bull's Head Holymoorside.

Chef-patron Mark Aisthorpe took the pub on in 2016 and shot to fame on the Great British Menu in 2022. Having previously worked at a number of Michelin starred restaurants, including for names such as Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing, Mark and his team have evolved over the years – but his philosophy of utilising the best possible local ingredients remains.

Mark’s menus are hyper-seasonal and have a supply chain from a limited geographical area, relying on local forages, the restaurant’s own garden and neighbouring farmers to supply the best possible produce.

Mark said: “We are thrilled to say the least to win the One to Watch award. This is all down to my amazing staff and customers. This would not have been possible without them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to put Derbyshire on the map and it is great that distinguished organisations such as Estrella Damm recognise the quality and hard work we put into our menus.”

The venue was awarded three AA Rosettes last year.

Estrella Damm said The Bulls Head “showcases its modern British cuisine in a warm, welcoming setting. The refined and delicious a la carte menu includes dishes such as coley with potato, shallot, roe and wild garlic to start, while the stunning tasting menu includes hand-dived king scallop with parsnip, almond, pomegranate and vadouvan.