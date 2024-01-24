The summer holidays may seem far away, but it is never too early to start planning your break – and East Midlands Airport has a number of great options for Summer 2024.

Whether you want to sample the finest Italian food, bask in the Egyptian sun or explore one of Europe’s most historic capitals, Jet2 and TUI are offering trips to satisfy every holidaymaker.

A spokesperson for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are experiencing strong demand for Summer 24, with new and existing customers in the region responding well to our award-winning customer service. To meet with this demand, we have 35 sun and city destinations on sale from East Midlands Airport for Summer 2024, including a brand-new route to Naples.

“The size and scale of our Summer 2024 programme makes it Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ biggest summer programme to date from East Midlands Airport, representing a capacity increase of 14% when compared to Summer 2023. As the UK’s largest tour operator and leading leisure airline, we are offering customers even more choice and flexibility than ever before when it comes their much-deserved holidays.”

A spokesperson for TUI said: “TUI are flying to 27 destinations from East Midlands airport this summer. Zakynthos, Paphos and Palma De Mallorca are the most popular destinations with TUI flying 250,000 customers to Palma over the last 10 years. TUI is also operating flights to great mid-haul destinations such as Cape Verde, Egypt, and Turkey.

“The airport is hugely airport for us and our customers, and we continue to look at adding exciting new destinations and more frequency to the base. Once the summer wraps we have various new routes for the winter season including Sharm El Sheikh, Hurdhada, Sal in Cape Verde and Canary favourite Gran Canaria.”

EMA’s managing director, Steve Griffiths, said: “We are looking to build on a great year so far as we plan towards this summer. We will continue to focus on making the travel experience for our customers convenient and effortless, with the shortest possible time to clear security and start enjoying the departure lounge outlets before jetting off on their holidays.

“I’m really pleased we can welcome customers this summer with some improvements they will benefit from in the terminal. I would encourage people to book early and I look forward to seeing the airport busy and buzzing again from Easter onwards.

“Some early phases of a £120m five-year investment programme will be completed ahead of the summer, including a refurbished Castle Rock bar area and toilet facilities, new seating, improved wi-fi for customers throughout the terminal, new trolleys, a new, larger JD Sports shop and extra boarding card readers to help things run even more smoothly.”

The list of destinations you can reach with TUI and Jet2 from EMA over the summer can be found below:

1 . EMA holidays Malta is one of the many great destinations you can reach from EMA in 2024. Photo: krivinis - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Balearic Islands You can fly from EMA to Ibiza (pictured here), Menorca and Majorca with both Jet2 and TUI. TUI offers 7-nights holiday to Palma Majorca, staying at the Continental Hotel on a room-only basis. Prices from £799.87 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Double Room with a Juliet Balcony, flights departing from East Midlands airport on the 5th June 2024, 20kg of hold luggage and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download their app. Photo: Lukasz Janyst Photo Sales

3 . Cape Verde Holidaymakers can fly from EMA to Cape Verde Sal with TUI this summer. Photo: Frank Bach Photo Sales

4 . Dubrovnik, Croatia Jet2 and TUI both provide options for people wanting to travel from EMA to Dubrovnik this summer - the main filming location for King’s Landing in Game of Thrones. Photo: ecstk22 - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales