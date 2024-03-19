Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week, Thornbridge claimed two prizes at the 2024 Society of Independent Brewers Awards (SIBA). They were victorious in the Brewery Business of the Year category, celebrating breweries that impressed judges across the board in all their endeavours.

The brewery’s other win saw them scoop the Best Collaboration award for Czech Mates. Thornbridge created the Czech Mates beer in partnership with the historic Budvar Brewery from the Czech Republic – the first collaboration of this kind in Budvar’s 128-year history.

Thornbridge were also finalists for the Commercial Achievement award, and were highly commended in the Webshop category.

Thornbridge was a double winner at the SIBA awards. Credit: RPM LTD

Simon Webster, Co-Founder and CEO of Thornbridge Brewery, said: ““To be recognised as Brewery Business of the Year is something we’re all so proud of at the brewery. It’s a testament to the hard work of the whole team.”

Pete Brown, beer writer and broadcaster, added: “Thornbridge are a superb beer business who impressed judges across the board, winning out with superb entries in some of the awards’ toughest categories. Huge congratulations to the Thornbridge team.”

Thornbridge Brewery is based at the Riverside Industrial Estate in Bakewell, and has been operating since 2005. The brewery has picked up over 350 domestic and international awards, including over 100 for their flagship IPA, Jaipur.

SIBA is a not-for-profit trade association who represent 750 breweries around the country.

Thornbridge also won plaudits for their Czech Mates collaboration with Budvar Brewery. Credit: SIBA