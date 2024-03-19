Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of beautiful walking routes, and welcoming pubs to put your feet up afterwards – perfect if you’re looking to head out for a hike over the Easter break.
Whether you want a challenging hike or a relaxed Easter Sunday stroll, these are 18 of the best walks that finish at a pub across the county.
1. Best pub walks
These walks are perfect for hikers who want to end their excursion with a well-earned drink. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/RKH
2. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - and walkers can stop at the Ladybower Inn afterwards. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)
3. Calver river walk
This is a short but scenic 2.5 mile walk along the River Derwent between Calver and Froggatt. Keep an eye out for birdlife such as dippers and grey wagtails on the river and admire the lovely 17th-century bridge at Froggatt. Your starting point, the Bridge Inn, boasts a pretty riverside garden. Photo: Google
4. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head. Photo: Jason Chadwick