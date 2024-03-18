Developer markets first new homes from Derbyshire scheme amid flood fears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield company Honey is building 75 homes off Chesterfield Road and Quarry Lane – a project called Hazel – having assured residents that the impact on the town’s overworked flood and drainage infrastructure will be manageable.

The previously greenfield hillside site was seen as natural barrier to slow the accumulation of surface water, so the planning objection attracted numerous objections from people who feared a heightened risk to homes and businesses.

Sales and marketing director Anne Bagshaw said: “Hazel has attracted a great deal of interest since we acquired the site, so we are very pleased to now be able to release our first homes for sale.

CGI of how a four-bedroom detached Rosemary home will look on Honey's Matlock development. (Image: Contributed)

“We have undertaken detailed market research in and around Matlock and believe our high specification, sustainable homes are unmatched at their respective price points.”

Questions over flooding and development are back on the local political agenda this month, with the announcement that Derbyshire Dales District Council has called a special planning meeting on Thursday, March 28, to debate an application for 423 homes just across Chesterfield Road from Hazel.

That site, known as the Wolds, is seen as another crucial soakaway on Matlock’s northern slopes and has been the subject of a long and often bitter opposition campaign led by neighbouring homeowners on Sandy Lane, Bent Lane and Gritstone Road.The Hazel development, which is market as “surrounded by stunning countryside” comprises a mix of homes ranging from one to five bedrooms, all built to one of 11 different design types.

Prices for the first on sale start at £274,995 for a two-bedroom detached ‘Avocado’ model, £319,995 for a three-bedroom ‘Beechwood’ and up to £499,995 for a four-bedroom detached ‘Rosemary’.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.

Anne said: “Our house types have each been thoughtfully designed to provide the ideal combination of style, substance and sustainability to offer buyers more of everything they want, and need, from a home.

“We now look forward to meeting people to discuss how we can help them buy one of our homes. Importantly, prospective buyers can visit our four-bedroom showhome in nearby South Normanton to experience the reality of our design philosophy and refreshing approach to housebuilding.”

The Hazel showhome – part of Honey’s £14m, 50-home Amber development on Lees Lane – is now open from 11am to 5pm every Thursday to Monday.

For further information on Hazel and the homes available, go to https://tinyurl.com/42phnusy.