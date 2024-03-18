Special council meeting called to discuss plans to build 432 homes in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A special Planning Committee meeting has been called by Derbyshire Dales District Council to debate an application for a total of 423 homes on land between Sandy Lane, Bent Lane and Gritstone Road in Matlock.

The meeting will be held at 5 pm on Thursday, March 28, in the Members' Room at County Hall in the town. The selection of a larger venue than the District Council's own Council Chamber is designed to accommodate significant public interest in the application - and the earlier than usual start will give sufficient time for representations and debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning officers' recommendation on the application will be published on the District Council's website together with a full background report.

A special Planning Committee meeting has been called by Derbyshire Dales District Council to debate an application for a total of 423 homes on land between Sandy Lane, Bent Lane and Gritstone Road in Matlock.

William Davis Limited's hybrid application comprises an Outline Planning Application with approval being sought for site access for up to 345 residential units, Class E 'commercial' uses including retail and a restaurant/cafe, a hot food takeaway and open space including a countryside park and play area and associated landscaping and surface water attenuation.

The second part of the hybrid application is a Full Planning Application for 78 residential units with associated access, open space, landscaping and surface water attenuation.

The Council's Constitution allows for an hour of public representations at the start of the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written representations and applications to speak for or against the application can be made until midday on 27 March online, by email at [email protected], by phone at 01629 761133 or by writing to the District Council at the Town Hall, Matlock DE4 3NN.

The Council is urging those who wish to speak to liaise in advance with the Committee team to ensure the meeting hears a good representation of views without unnecessary repetition in the time allowed.