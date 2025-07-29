Popular fish and chip restaurant Darcy’s opens on Sunday – and kids eat free!

Derby’s newest and largest fish and chip restaurant and takeaway is serving up great news – it’s now open on Sundays when kids can eat for free.

Darcy’s, which opened on Manor Road in December, has quickly become a favourite plaice in the community, offering a menu that caters to all ages – from generous lunchtime specials to a two-course senior deal for over-60s.

The decision to open on Sundays marks the next exciting step for owners Easton Andrea and his father Andreas, who have been overwhelmed by the support they’ve received since opening.

Easton said: “We’ve been genuinely touched by the response from our customers. Opening on Sundays is something people have asked for, and we’re thrilled to now make that happen – especially with our Kids Eat Free offer, which we hope makes it easier for families to enjoy a meal out together.”

Ethan, Freddie and Ruby enjoying a meal at Darcy's.

Darcy’s was transformed from the former Frankie & Benny’s site into a warm, welcoming space that reflects the family’s passion for great food and quality service.

Between them, Easton and Andreas bring decades of experience – with Easton previously running House of Darwin, Honest Pizzas and True Pizzas, and Andreas managing fish and chip shops across Ripley, Doncaster and Sutton in Ashfield for more than 30 years.

Together with trusted team members they’ve created a modern venue with a traditional heart – a place where families, friends and locals can feel right at home.

Easton added: “We always wanted Darcy’s to feel familiar and welcoming – like visiting a relative’s home. Sundays are all about time together, and we’re proud to offer a space where people can come to relax and enjoy a great meal without breaking the bank.

“We can’t wait to welcome even more guests through our doors – especially families making the most of their weekend. It’s our way of giving back to the community that’s supported us from day one.”

Darcy’s restaurant is now open 7 days a week, from 11.30am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, while the takeaway stays open until 10pm. On Sundays the restaurant and takeaway are open 12pm to 9pm, with last orders in the restaurant at 8.30pm.