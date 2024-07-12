Peak District’s oldest pubs: 12 of the most historic pubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 12:01 BST
These are 12 of the oldest pubs that are still welcoming customers across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.

Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.

READ THIS: 25 unique photos taken of Chesterfield and Derbyshire towns and villages in the 1950s

12 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – and they make perfect places to visit over the coming weeks and months.

These are some of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire that are still open today.

1. Historic pubs

These are some of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire that are still open today. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire.

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Old Black Swan reopened this summer after a period of closure - and this village pub is housed in a building that was constructed in the 1700s.

3. Old Black Swan, Crich

The Old Black Swan reopened this summer after a period of closure - and this village pub is housed in a building that was constructed in the 1700s. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This 17th century pub is said to have been frequented by highwayman Dick Turpin - and it is still open today.

4. Holly Bush Inn, Holly Bush Lane, Makeney

This 17th century pub is said to have been frequented by highwayman Dick Turpin - and it is still open today. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice