These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.

Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.

12 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – and they make perfect places to visit over the coming weeks and months.

1 . Historic pubs These are some of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire that are still open today. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Old Black Swan, Crich The Old Black Swan reopened this summer after a period of closure - and this village pub is housed in a building that was constructed in the 1700s. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales