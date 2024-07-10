25 unique photos taken of Chesterfield and Derbyshire towns and villages in the 1950s

They take you on a tour around towns and villages during the fifties when big changes where taking place.
Images from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum.
For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.
1. Rare pictures of Derbyshire in the 1950s
Rare pictures of Derbyshire in the 1950sPhoto: DT
2. Retro Chesterfield
Retro Chesterfield - Chesterfield Town Hall, 1959.Photo: Star
3. Retro Chesterfield
Retro Chesterfield - Queens park, 1959.Photo: Star
4. Chatsworth park
Chatsworth park and house 1957Photo: Sheffield