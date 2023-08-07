News you can trust since 1855
These walks are perfect for hikers who want to end their excursion with a well-earned drink.

Peak District walks: 16 of the most scenic routes across Derbyshire and the Peak District – all with a great pub at the end

If you’re looking for some impressive views across Derbyshire and the Peak District, and a pub to stop at when you’re done, look no further than these 16 routes.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:20 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of beautiful walking routes, and welcoming pubs to put your feet up afterwards.

READ THIS: For sale: 'Once in a lifetime property' with views of Peak District countryside is a former 17th century coaching inn

Whether you want a challenging hike or a relaxed stroll, these are 16 of the best walks that finish at a pub across the county.

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - and walkers can stop at the Ladybower Inn afterwards.

1. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - and walkers can stop at the Ladybower Inn afterwards. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

This is a short but scenic 2.5 mile walk along the River Derwent between Calver and Froggatt. Keep an eye out for birdlife such as dippers and grey wagtails on the river and admire the lovely 17th-century bridge at Froggatt. Your starting point, the Bridge Inn, boasts a pretty riverside garden.

2. Calver river walk

This is a short but scenic 2.5 mile walk along the River Derwent between Calver and Froggatt. Keep an eye out for birdlife such as dippers and grey wagtails on the river and admire the lovely 17th-century bridge at Froggatt. Your starting point, the Bridge Inn, boasts a pretty riverside garden. Photo: Google

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head.

3. Mam Tor

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head. Photo: Jason Chadwick

The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres - meaning you’ll have earned that pint at The Manners in Bakewell by the end.

4. Monsal trail

The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres - meaning you’ll have earned that pint at The Manners in Bakewell by the end. Photo: Google

