A former 17th century coaching inn that has been converted into a stunning house with spectacular countryside views of the Peak District is on sale for £1.3million.

The Old Robin Hood at Holmesfield, near Dronfield, is a Grade II listed four-bedroom house which is described by Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents as a “once in a lifetime property” which is “absolutely stunning and immaculately presented”.

A sympathetic refurbishment has retained the property’s period charm, aligning this with a modern finish that is pitch perfect for the growing family market. Refurbishment has included a geothermal ground source heating system, bespoke internal joinery, oak and tiled floors with underfloor heating, stunning modern kitchen and bathrooms.

The property sits on a 0.33-acre plot, has a double detached garage and ample parking.

The Old Robin Hood is in a residential area of Holmesfield that offers a semi-rural lifestyle.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is used as a thriving holiday let by its current owners. For further details, contact the estate agent on 01144 884980.

