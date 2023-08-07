News you can trust since 1855
For sale: 'Once in a lifetime property' with views of Peak District countryside is a former 17th century coaching inn

A former 17th century coaching inn that has been converted into a stunning house with spectacular countryside views of the Peak District is on sale for £1.3million.
By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:27 BST

The Old Robin Hood at Holmesfield, near Dronfield, is a Grade II listed four-bedroom house which is described by Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents as a “once in a lifetime property” which is “absolutely stunning and immaculately presented”.

A sympathetic refurbishment has retained the property’s period charm, aligning this with a modern finish that is pitch perfect for the growing family market. Refurbishment has included a geothermal ground source heating system, bespoke internal joinery, oak and tiled floors with underfloor heating, stunning modern kitchen and bathrooms.

The property sits on a 0.33-acre plot, has a double detached garage and ample parking.

The Old Robin Hood is in a residential area of Holmesfield that offers a semi-rural lifestyle.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is used as a thriving holiday let by its current owners. For further details, contact the estate agent on 01144 884980.

The four-bedroom house sits in a semi-rural location in the highly sought after village of Holmesfield.

1. The Old Robin Hood, Holmesfield

The four-bedroom house sits in a semi-rural location in the highly sought after village of Holmesfield. Photo: Zoopla

A sign on the side of the house indicates its former life as a coaching inn.

2. Heritage sign

A sign on the side of the house indicates its former life as a coaching inn. Photo: Zoopla

A log burning stove housed in a stone fireplace and exposed beams above doors and on the ceiling draw the eye.

3. Sitting room

A log burning stove housed in a stone fireplace and exposed beams above doors and on the ceiling draw the eye. Photo: Zoopla

Enjoy a relaxed meal at the central island in this modern kitchen which is fitted with wall and base units, granite worksurfaces and splashbacks and has a range-style cooker.

4. Breakfast kitchen

Enjoy a relaxed meal at the central island in this modern kitchen which is fitted with wall and base units, granite worksurfaces and splashbacks and has a range-style cooker. Photo: Zoopla

