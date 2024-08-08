If you’re planning a Derbyshire or Peak District trip this summer, and are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal, these restaurants offer the best value for money – according to OpenTable.

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 2 million global diner reviews from the past four months.

The restaurants listed below were rated by customers as the best value places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District for August 2024 – should anywhere else be included in their ranking?

1 . Best value places to eat These eateries offer some of the best value for money across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Stones, Dale Road, Matlock Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,579 OpenTable reviews - and features in their list of the best value places to eat across Derbyshire. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 870 OpenTable reviews - being ranked among Derbyshire’s best value restaurants. Photo: Google Photo Sales