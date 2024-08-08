If you’re planning a Derbyshire or Peak District trip this summer, and are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal, these restaurants offer the best value for money – according to OpenTable.
Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 2 million global diner reviews from the past four months.
The restaurants listed below were rated by customers as the best value places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District for August 2024 – should anywhere else be included in their ranking?
1. Best value places to eat
These eateries offer some of the best value for money across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock
Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,579 OpenTable reviews - and features in their list of the best value places to eat across Derbyshire. Photo: Google
3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield
Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 870 OpenTable reviews - being ranked among Derbyshire’s best value restaurants. Photo: Google
4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston
The Dovecote also features in this list, building up a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,035 OpenTable reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.