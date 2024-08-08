Property Solvers has introduced a new tool, allowing the home sales company to track average house price data from HM Land Registry – identifying the Chesterfield streets with the highest and lowest-priced homes.
The average house price in Chesterfield is £234,358, rising by £47,699 (24.43%) since 2019 and increasing by £9,536 (4.09%) over the last 12 months.
READ THIS: "We simply don't have enough houses": Chesterfield MP backs new Government planning reforms and building targets
The full list of the cheapest areas across Chesterfield to purchase a home can be found below.
