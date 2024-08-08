Property Solvers has introduced a new tool, allowing the home sales company to track average house price data from HM Land Registry – identifying the Chesterfield streets with the highest and lowest-priced homes.

The average house price in Chesterfield is £234,358, rising by £47,699 (24.43%) since 2019 and increasing by £9,536 (4.09%) over the last 12 months.

The full list of the cheapest areas across Chesterfield to purchase a home can be found below.

1 . Chesterfield’s cheapest streets These are some of the cheapest streets to buy a home in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Road, S41 8LE Sheffield Road is the cheapest street to purchase a home in Chesterfield, with an average house price of £73,666. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hanbury Close, S40 4SQ Hanbury Close features in this ranking of Chesterfield’s cheapest streets, with an average house price of £78,500. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Kentmere House, S40 2GL Kentmere House also makes it into this list, with an average price of £83,333. Photo: Google Photo Sales