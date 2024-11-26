Peak District restaurants: OpenTable reveals the best value restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit during a winter day trip

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:37 BST
These restaurants in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District were ranked as the best value places to eat across the county by OpenTable.

If you’re planning a Derbyshire or Peak District trip over the winter, and are looking for somewhere to escape from the cold and enjoy a meal, these restaurants offer the best value for money – according to OpenTable.

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews. The restaurants listed below were rated by customers as the best value places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District for November 2024 – should anywhere else be included in their ranking?

These pubs and restaurants have been ranked among Derbyshire’s best value places to eat.

1. Best value places to eat

These pubs and restaurants have been ranked among Derbyshire’s best value places to eat. Photo: Brian Eyre

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,677 OpenTable reviews - and features in their list of the best value places to eat across Derbyshire.

2. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,677 OpenTable reviews - and features in their list of the best value places to eat across Derbyshire. Photo: Google

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 900 OpenTable reviews - being ranked among Derbyshire’s best value restaurants.

3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 900 OpenTable reviews - being ranked among Derbyshire’s best value restaurants. Photo: Google

The Dovecote also features in this list, building up a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,081 OpenTable reviews.

4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

The Dovecote also features in this list, building up a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,081 OpenTable reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

