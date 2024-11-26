If you’re planning a Derbyshire or Peak District trip over the winter, and are looking for somewhere to escape from the cold and enjoy a meal, these restaurants offer the best value for money – according to OpenTable.

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews. The restaurants listed below were rated by customers as the best value places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District for November 2024 – should anywhere else be included in their ranking?