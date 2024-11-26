Historic former Derbyshire cinema and hardware store set for conversion into apartments could now become shop and gym

An historic former Derbyshire cinema and hardware store which was set for conversion into apartments could now become a shop and gym.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans submitted to Derbyshire Dales District Council by Porbeagle Asset Management Ltd would see the prominent former 1930s cinema, last used by Stones of Wirksworth, in St John’s Street, Wirksworth, given a new lease of life.

Mr D and Mr A Stone, owners of the long-standing current occupiers of the builders’ merchant and hardware store, had gained planning permission in August 2022 to turn the site into a shop and 11 apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in September, the council said that this permission was never formally ratified because the applicants had – two years on – still not signed a Section 106 agreement sealing financial contributions to offset the scheme.

The Stones Of Wirksworth builders merchant in St John's Street, Wirksworth.

As a result, the plans were rejected by councillors two years after the debate on the plans.

Now a new applicant has applied to the district council with plans which do not involve housing, saying that the hardware store has now been vacant for two years “as it was considered not commercially viable by the previous owner”.

They write: “It is proposed to convert the former cinema building into a gymnasium which will offer services and classes to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The area to the front of the cinema (ground floor) will be carved off as an independent unit. At the time of writing there is no end user known for this portion of the building.

“The scale and massing of the building will not change based upon the proposed works.

“We believe these proposed works will preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the Wirksworth conservation area.

“The proposed conversion and associated works will make good use of a vacant building within a town centre location that has fallen into disrepair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed gymnasium will offer a high quality, professional facility for the enjoyment of the local community and will contribute to the local economy.”

The applicant says that the scheme will create six full-time jobs and retain its 10 parking spaces.

A decision will be made by the district council in the next few months.