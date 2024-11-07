An Italian eatery in the Peak District has been named among the best restaurants across the UK.

1530 The Restaurant, located on Cross Street in Castleton, has retained its Gold Seal in the Restaurants category of the Good Food Awards 2024/25.

The Gold Seal is bestowed upon eateries that have earned consistently high customer ratings and votes over a three year period – meaning that only the best places to eat across the country are rewarded with the Gold Seal.

1530 is run by Alicia Shearer, who moved to Derbyshire from Australia, along with her partner Tim Stoddard. It opened in December 2010, after undergoing an extensive revamp to transform the 16th century building from a bookshop into a restaurant.

1530 offers something to satisfy everyone’s tastes – with their menu including pizzas, pasta dishes, steaks, vegan food, brunches, Sunday roasts, desserts and more.

The Good Food Award was established in 2002. Since then, it has aimed to promote local, independent businesses serving up high-quality food.

The awards are free to enter for all businesses. The winners in each category are chosen on merit, ensuring that the most deserving nominees are recognised for their efforts.

1530 is certainly popular among its customers. It has garnered a 4.7/5 rating based on 373 Google reviews – with visitors praising the “attentive staff, delicious food and great ambience.”