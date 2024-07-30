To find the best old-school pubs in the area, the Derbyshire Times searched Google reviews to see which pubs were labelled as “traditional” by the people that know best – their customers.
The full list can be found below – and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Traditional pubs
Derbyshire is home to plenty of great traditional pubs.Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone
The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 1,000 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “lovely traditional pub.”Photo: Google
3. Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield
The Chesterfield Arms has a 4.6/5 rating based on 687 Google reviews - and was recommended as a “great traditional pub.”Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Bull at Foolow
This pub has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews - and was labelled a “gorgeous traditional country pub.”Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.