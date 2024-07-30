Peak District pubs: 26 of the best traditional pubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:01 BST
These are some of the most popular old-school pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are a paradise for pub lovers – with plenty of traditional boozers located across the county.

To find the best old-school pubs in the area, the Derbyshire Times searched Google reviews to see which pubs were labelled as “traditional” by the people that know best – their customers.

The full list can be found below – and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 1,000 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “lovely traditional pub.”

2. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 1,000 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “lovely traditional pub.”Photo: Google

The Chesterfield Arms has a 4.6/5 rating based on 687 Google reviews - and was recommended as a “great traditional pub.”

3. Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Arms has a 4.6/5 rating based on 687 Google reviews - and was recommended as a “great traditional pub.”Photo: Brian Eyre

This pub has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews - and was labelled a “gorgeous traditional country pub.”

4. The Bull at Foolow

This pub has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews - and was labelled a “gorgeous traditional country pub.”Photo: Google

