The charity event organised by the Rotary Clubs of Chesterfield Scarsdale, Chesterfield and Matlock, saw hundreds of vintage vehicles gather for an all-day rally at Ashover Showground.

Now in its tenth year, the event also hosted trade stalls with auto-jumble, arts and crafts and other attractions for the non-motorist to enjoy.

During the sun-kissed Sunday show motor-mad punters descended on the field with everything from Rolls Royces to Escort XR3s, dragsters and military memorabilia, as these great photos from Nick Rhodes show...

In pictures Ashover Classic Car & Bike show

MG SA A two-litre sporting saloon that produced from 1936 to 1939