In pictures: Ashover Classic Car & Bike show

The charity event organised by the Rotary Clubs of Chesterfield Scarsdale, Chesterfield and Matlock, saw hundreds of vintage vehicles gather for an all-day rally at Ashover Showground.
Now in its tenth year, the event also hosted trade stalls with auto-jumble, arts and crafts and other attractions for the non-motorist to enjoy.
During the sun-kissed Sunday show motor-mad punters descended on the field with everything from Rolls Royces to Escort XR3s, dragsters and military memorabilia, as these great photos from Nick Rhodes show...
1 / 4
