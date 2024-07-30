In pictures: Ashover Classic Car & Bike show

By Ben McVay
Published 30th Jul 2024, 08:34 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 08:35 BST
Pictured here are some true show-stoppers at the Ashover Classic Car & Bike show.

The charity event organised by the Rotary Clubs of Chesterfield Scarsdale, Chesterfield and Matlock, saw hundreds of vintage vehicles gather for an all-day rally at Ashover Showground.

Now in its tenth year, the event also hosted trade stalls with auto-jumble, arts and crafts and other attractions for the non-motorist to enjoy.

During the sun-kissed Sunday show motor-mad punters descended on the field with everything from Rolls Royces to Escort XR3s, dragsters and military memorabilia, as these great photos from Nick Rhodes show...

A two-litre sporting saloon that produced from 1936 to 1939

Complete with Harley-Davidson Shovelhead engine

A classic Abarth

A classic AbarthPhoto: NICK RHODES

