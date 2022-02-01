Peak District is home to one of UK’s top ten cosiest pubs

The Pack Horse Inn at Little Longstone, near Belper, is among the top ten cosiest in the country (photo: Google).

The Packhorse Inn at Little Longstone, near Bakewell, is at number nine in a league of cosy pubs.

Analysts looked at TripAdvisor reviews for mentions of the word ‘cosy’ to find out which pub locals think is the warmest and most inviting place.

There were 77 reviews in which The Packhorse Inn was described as cosy.

Hole in t’well at Windermere topped the table with 144 mentions of ‘cosy pub’.

The Packhorse Inn tied with The Three Pilchards in Cornwall (number four in the table) for the highest Google rating in the top ten, both coming in at 4.7.

Posting on the TripAdvisor site, 1WEP commented onThe Packhorse Inn: “Lovely cosy vibe in this delightful pub on a cold, wet evening. Wonderful food and great service. Highly recommend!” Rick_Travel_Views posted: “After a long walk we decided on this a pub because it looked a very cosy welcoming country pub.”

Karl Sullivan, of Radiance Fireplaces which conducted the survey, said: “The pub is supposed to be a place of warmth and welcome and there’s no shortage of such places around the UK.

"This study highlights how much of an integral part pubs play in local communities and it’s really encouraging to see the range of places featuring in the top 10.