Chesterfield: Nine cosy pubs and bars to visit this winter to get out of the cold

We’re on the way to warmer weather, but it’s still chilly outside – why not come in from the cold and into a nice, warm pub?
We’ve decided on these pubs based on Google Reviews. Did we miss any out?
1. The Market
The Market Pub, 95 New Beetwell Street, S40 1AH. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 940 Google Reviews). "Gorgeous food, relaxed atmosphere. Waiting staff very efficient and friendly."
Photo: Google
2. The Rectory
The Rectory, Church Way, S40 1SF. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 546 Google Reviews). "Such a gem! Our first time visiting Chesterfield and this place really stood out - such a huge selection of amazing meals and for great prices."
Photo: Google
3. Donkey Derby
Donkey Derby, 405 Sheffield Road, S41 8JZ. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 1,359 Google Reviews). "My favourite pub in Chesterfield, excellent food and great prices."
Photo: -
4. The Tap House
The Tap House, 318 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BY. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 192 Google Reviews). "Very nice inside with an interesting selection of ales and ciders. The staff were friendly and efficient."
Photo: -