Peak District cafes: Major award win sees cafe in Peak District town named among the best in the country
Lime Lounge Coffee House in Bakewell has scooped a major prize in the Good Food Awards 2024/25 – being awarded with a Blue Ribbon in the Cafes category.
The Blue Ribbon is among the most prestigious honours on offer at the Good Food Awards. It is reserved for eateries with the highest number of votes – with customer ratings and reviews also being used to help determine the winners.
The Good Food Awards were established back in 2002, and has worked over the last 22 years to promote local independents with a focus on excellent food.
The awards are free to enter for all businesses, and winners are determined based on merit, making sure that the most deserving nominees are recognised for their efforts.
The Bridge Street cafe has garnered impressive reviews, with a 4.4/5 Google rating. A total of 550 customers have left feedback online, with the venue earning praise for their “really good food, brilliant service and nice atmosphere.”