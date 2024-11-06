A new Italian restaurant is preparing to open its doors in Derbyshire next month – with a focus on “quality ingredients” and “incredible food.”

Saporito, a new Italian micro-restaurant, is set to open on Wednesday, December 4 – taking on a premises at 85 High Street in Eckington.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for the new eatery said: “Work is currently underway at the former Cake Booth shop, as a lot of locals have noticed. We’ve enjoyed you saying hello as you pop by.

“Saporito will be a fully licensed authentic Italian micro-restaurant. We will be hand making all our pastas and pizzas on site, using quality ingredients from our Italian suppliers – along with other speciality Italian dishes. Birra Moretti on draft, with an array of carefully selected bottled beers and wines to complement our dishes.

“Our aim is to provide an excellent Italian dining experience in Eckington. A place where phones are discouraged and good old fashioned talking to the person opposite you over incredible food means everything. Friends, family, date nights, colleagues alike. Come relax, enjoy the ambiance of our clothed tables and oil lamps and of course some Italian music.”

The menu is currently being finalised, and tables can be reserved at the link here – with 150 customers booking to visit the new eatery in just a few hours after their site was launched.

A spokesperson for the restaurant added: “Due to high demand we cannot currently accept bookings via messenger (unless it is a booking for 4+ people). We have received a very high volume of messages and believe that the only fair way is to provide a ‘first come-first serve’ online booking system.

“The maximum amount of guests per party available to book online is a table of four. For bookings larger than this please contact us via message or phone to enquire; as we are a micro-restaurant this is completely dependant on which tables are available to accommodate larger bookings.

“After making a successful booking, you should receive a confirmation email. Please contact us if you do not receive this.Thank you all so much for your ongoing support, we can’t wait to meet you.”