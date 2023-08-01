News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best places to visit across the Peaks and Derbyshire. Credit: TL: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)/TR: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714/Jason Chadwick/Brian EyreThese are some of the best places to visit across the Peaks and Derbyshire. Credit: TL: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)/TR: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714/Jason Chadwick/Brian Eyre
These are some of the best places to visit across the Peaks and Derbyshire. Credit: TL: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)/TR: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714/Jason Chadwick/Brian Eyre

Peak District bucket list: 47 of the best hidden gems, scenic walks, beautiful waterfalls, cosy country pubs and amazing restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District

If you’re heading to the Peak District or Derbyshire this summer, these are some of the most remarkable attractions, scenic walks and great places to eat and drink.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:13 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places to visit over the summer holidays. The area offers something for everyone – whether you’re looking for impressive views, unusual attractions or delicious food and drink,

These are 47 of the best spots across the area that need to feature on your Peak District bucket list.

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

1. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

2. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

3. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

4. Osmaston Sawmill

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

