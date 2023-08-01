The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Wednesday with flooding and travel disruption expected in some areas.

The warning extends from 9am until 7pm tomorrow and covers the East Midlands, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Manchester, and Wales.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are anticipated albeit slow-moving and persistent. As much as 25mm of rain could fall within an hour with up to 40mm in the space of three hours. Hail will be an additional hazard.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding across Derbyshire. (Photo credit CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Met Office has warned of the possibility for structural damage to buildings from lightning strikes whilst delays to journeys are possible as a result of standing water and/or hail.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and travel carefully in the conditions.

Issuing advice the Met Office said: