Chesterfield weather forecast: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Wednesday with flooding and travel disruption expected in some areas.
The warning extends from 9am until 7pm tomorrow and covers the East Midlands, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Manchester, and Wales.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are anticipated albeit slow-moving and persistent. As much as 25mm of rain could fall within an hour with up to 40mm in the space of three hours. Hail will be an additional hazard.
The Met Office has warned of the possibility for structural damage to buildings from lightning strikes whilst delays to journeys are possible as a result of standing water and/or hail.
Motorists are urged to plan ahead and travel carefully in the conditions.
Issuing advice the Met Office said:
- Even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen. A good rule of thumb is ‘if it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down’.
- If heavy downpours are expected, avoid starting your journey until it clears.
- If you can, choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris and flooding.
- Gusts of wind can unsettle vehicles – grip your steering wheel firmly with both hands. This is particularly important when planning to overtake.
- Keep an eye out for gaps between trees, buildings or bridges over a river or railway – these are some of the places you are more likely to be exposed to side winds. Ensure that you maintain enough room either side of your vehicle so you can account for it being blown sideways.