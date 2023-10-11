Owners of popular Chesterfield pub tight-lipped on venue’s future after its sudden closure
On Sunday, October 8, the Spotted Frog on Chatsworth Road, Brampton, closed its doors suddenly. In a Facebook post, the operators confirmed that they were no longer running the Spotted Frog.
They added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all, of our customers, staff, friends, and family for sharing this journey with us.”
The Derbyshire Times contacted Stonegate, the owners of the venue, to confirm whether staff had been made redundant and to discuss whether they were hoping to reopen the Spotted Frog with a new team at the helm. Stonegate, however, declined to respond to our enquiries.
The Spotted Frog had a major revamp back in 2021, introducing eight outdoor beach huts with their own TVs, heaters, Wi-Fi and USB connections for customers to enjoy.
A colourful mural was also added in 2020, with bosses at the Spotted Frog working with artist Pete Barber to pay tribute to the NHS amid the Covid-19 pandemic.