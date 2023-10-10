News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Do these photos bring back any memories? Credit: Derbyshire Times/Submitted/Chesterfield Borough Council (Chesterfield Museum)Do these photos bring back any memories? Credit: Derbyshire Times/Submitted/Chesterfield Borough Council (Chesterfield Museum)
Do these photos bring back any memories? Credit: Derbyshire Times/Submitted/Chesterfield Borough Council (Chesterfield Museum)

You're not really from Chesterfield if you haven't done most of these things – including visiting iconic venues and shops from years gone by

This list will bring back memories for anybody who grew up in Chesterfield – how many have you ticked off?
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST

From hearing the shout of "pound a bag" in the market to knowing ‘the donut’ is more than just a fried snack, Chesterfield really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

We previously asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below.

READ THIS: 11 photos show inside newly revamped Chesterfield pub – with busy events schedule and food being introduced

So, according to people who know, you're not really from Chesterfield if you haven't...

It's the Crooked Spire!

1. Corrected someone for referring to it as a 'Twisted Spire'

It's the Crooked Spire! Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Ah the famous Hollywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it that

2. Walked through or parked at 'The Donut'

Ah the famous Hollywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it that Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours

3. Eaten (or attempted!) a 'Pisces special' after a night out

What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours Photo: Neil Anderson and Carl Flint

Photo Sales
The cobbles around Chesterfield look great but can be hard to navigate at any time of the day

4. Fallen on the cobbles (while drunk or otherwise!)

The cobbles around Chesterfield look great but can be hard to navigate at any time of the day Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield