The New Inn’s landlords have been busy revamping the pub.

11 photos show inside newly revamped Chesterfield pub – with busy events schedule and food being introduced

The Derbyshire Times was invited for a glance inside a Chesterfield pub that has undergone a revamp after being taken on by new landlords.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:01 BST

David and Dean Murphy took over the New Inn at Queen Victoria Road, Tupton at the end of August – and quickly set about refurbishing the venue.

READ THIS: Channel 4's 'The Great House Giveaway' chronicles a house transformation in Chesterfield

These 11 pictures show what to expect from the venue – with a new range of drinks also on offer.

David and Dean Murphy took on the New Inn after being made redundant from their NHS jobs this year. The couple have been together for 15 years and have plenty of industry experience.

1. New landlords

David and Dean Murphy took on the New Inn after being made redundant from their NHS jobs this year. The couple have been together for 15 years and have plenty of industry experience. Photo: Brian Eyre

David said: “We have put a beer courtyard out the back of the pub, away from the main road, with some tables and umbrellas out there. It’s a nice secluded area and a bit of a sun trap as well. We’re going to do a bit more with that as the months go on.”

2. New outdoor area

David said: “We have put a beer courtyard out the back of the pub, away from the main road, with some tables and umbrellas out there. It’s a nice secluded area and a bit of a sun trap as well. We’re going to do a bit more with that as the months go on.” Photo: Brian Eyre

David added: “We’re replacing the jukebox with a new model, and we’re replacing one of the four TV screens with a bigger screen. We’ve added a third satellite feed for TNT and Sky Sports, so we can show three matches at a time – potentially four if one of them is on a streaming platform.”

3. Live sports on show

David added: “We’re replacing the jukebox with a new model, and we’re replacing one of the four TV screens with a bigger screen. We’ve added a third satellite feed for TNT and Sky Sports, so we can show three matches at a time – potentially four if one of them is on a streaming platform.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Changes have also been made behind the bar, with David saying that they wanted to add some premium and local drinks to their offering.

4. New drinks on offer

Changes have also been made behind the bar, with David saying that they wanted to add some premium and local drinks to their offering. Photo: Brian eyre

