Channel 4's 'The Great House Giveaway' chronicles a house transformation in Chesterfield

Join presenter Tayo Oguntonade as a four-bedroom Chesterfield terrace must be renovated into a contemporary family home in the span of six months by nursing student Eleanor and electrician Steve.

In The Great House Giveaway two individuals, seemingly chosen at random, are partnered up and handed the keys to a house purchased 'blind' at auction. Their mission: to transform the neglected property into a profitable masterpiece, with the profits to be shared between the partners.

In one episode of the series, we meet Ellie, a 25-year-old student nurse, and Steve, a 56-year-old electrician, who are tasked with renovating a property bought at auction in Chesterfield. The drama unfolds as they dive headfirst into the world of property renovation, facing unexpected challenges and learning valuable lessons along the way.

Their journey begins with the purchase of a three-bedroom semi-detached house at auction, originally bought for £127,000. As they step inside, Ellie and Steve share their initial thoughts and concerns. Steve admires the location, situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac, while Ellie expresses her reservations about encountering dampness or structural issues.

Presenter Tayo Oguntonade then delivers the renovation budget - a generous £15,000 - which leaves both Ellie and Steve pleasantly surprised. With the budget set, they set out to clear the house of its years of neglect, discovering unexpected surprises like forgotten food in the fridge.

However, their first major obstacle arises when they consult a structural engineer about their renovation plans. They learn that fire regulations and previous modifications mean that one of the bedrooms cannot be marketed as such. Additionally, their hopes of converting the attic into a fourth bedroom are dashed due to regulations. This setback forces them to alter their plans, removing the stairs to the attic and creating a more spacious kitchen and utility area downstairs.

As the renovation progresses, Ellie makes a concerning discovery in the survey: the property may require a new roof and timber. The existing roof has high moisture levels and signs of deterioration, compounded by the presence of spray foam, which could deter potential buyers. This unexpected revelation threatens to blow their budget wide open.

Despite these challenges, Ellie and Steve press on with the renovation, enlisting the help of family and friends in various trades to stay on budget. Their determination leads to the removal of the problematic spray foam and the installation of proper insulation, making the house mortgageable.

Tensions arise as they grapple with budgetary decisions, most notably regarding the installation of French doors overlooking the garden. Their differing opinions spark their first quarrel, with Ellie questioning the cost of this addition.

The renovation takes a turn as Steve takes matters into his own hands and installs the French doors while Ellie is away. This decision leads to friction between the partners, highlighting the importance of communication in such endeavours.

Eventually, Ellie and Steve set aside their differences to complete the renovation together. With the finishing touches in place, including new carpets and professional staging, the property is ready for sale. A return visit from the estate agent reveals that their hard work has paid off, with a guide price set at £190,000 to £200,000.

The transformed house now stands as a high-quality three-bedroom home, perfect for a family. Steve takes pride in the spectacular kitchen, while Ellie gains valuable skills in time management. The pair, once at odds, finally find common ground and satisfaction in their achievement.

The property, originally purchased for £127,000, is listed on the market for £190,000. Multiple offers roll in, with the highest reaching £211,000. A remarkable profit of £35,082 is made, which is evenly split between Ellie and Steve.