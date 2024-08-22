Owner of new Chesterfield bakery shares her excitement after opening doors to town centre location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new bakery has opened its doors in Chesterfield town centre – specialising in coffee and decadent brownies.

The Savvy Baker has launched a new location at York House on St Mary’s Gate – adding to their existing sites in York and Leeds.

After already proving popular in Yorkshire, the business is excited to bring its sweet treats to customers in Chesterfield.

The Savvy Baker Chesterfield offers more than just brownies – with a menu of summer special drinks that are perfect for lovers of iced drinks.

The Savvy Baker has opened the doors to its new Chesterfield branch. Credit: Destination Chesterfield

You can indulge in Iced Kinder, a chocolatey delight perfect for those hot summer days, or try Iced Biscoff, which comes topped with Biscoff cold cream.

For something refreshing and unique, the Iced Raspberry Matcha is a must-try, combining the earthy notes of matcha with a burst of raspberry sweetness.

The Savvy Baker also proudly serves North Star Coffee, renowned for its rich and robust flavour.

Situated in York House Business Centre, the new Chesterfield location offers a convenient and inviting space, whether you’re looking for a quick pick-me-up or a place to relax.

There are plenty of sweet treats and tasty drinks on offer. Credit: Destination Chesterfield

The shop is easily accessible, with an entrance from the street, making it a perfect stop for locals and visitors alike.

Savannah Roqaa, founder of The Savvy Baker, said: “We’re excited to expand our presence to Chesterfield and share our love of coffee and brownies with the community here.

“Our goal is to create a welcoming environment where people can enjoy high-quality drinks and treats, whether they’re grabbing something on the go or taking a break from their day.”

With its central location and delicious offerings, The Savvy Baker Chesterfield is set to become a favorite spot for coffee enthusiasts and brownie lovers.

The shop is open every day between 10.00am and 3.30pm, and until 4:00pm on Saturdays, giving you plenty of time to drop by and experience what’s on offer.

Nick Hogan, Destination Chesterfield Board Member, added: “I’m really pleased to see The Savvy Baker has chosen to open in our town centre, providing another great food and drink option for customers.

“Chesterfield is home to many fantastic cafes, allowing visitors to spend time with their loved ones in the heart of our town, whilst creating jobs for local people.

“I would like to wish the Savvy Baker team lots of success in their new location.”