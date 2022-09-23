North Derbyshire takeaway ordered to improve after inspection by hygiene watchdogs
A Derbyshire takeaway has been ordered to improve after being handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Variety Island, at 3 King Edward Street, Shirebrook, was given the score after assessment on August 18.
Inspectors found that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was good and the management of food safety was considered generally satisfactory. However they said improvement necessary in hygienic food handling, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0: 5 – hygiene standards are very good, 4 – hygiene standards are good ,3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, 2 – some improvement is necessary, 1 – major improvement is necessary, 0 – urgent improvement is required