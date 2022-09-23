North Derbyshire takeaway ordered to improve after inspection by hygiene watchdogs

Variety Island, at 3 King Edward Street, Shirebrook, was given the score after assessment on August 18.

Inspectors found that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was good and the management of food safety was considered generally satisfactory. However they said improvement necessary in hygienic food handling, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food.

Inspectors handed out a two-star rating

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.