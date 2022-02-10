These food outlets have been given a one or zero star rating

North Derbyshire restaurants and takeaways with 1 or 0 hygiene ratings

Here are the north Derbyshire takeaways, restaurants and food stores who have been rated 0, where urgent improvement is necessary, or 1, where major improvement is necessary.

By Phil Bramley
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:56 am
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:05 pm

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five (very good) to zero which can be displayed at their premises and online at www.ratings.food.gov.uk/ so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort…

1. West End Hotel

West End Hotel on Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh, was give an one-star rating after being inspected on 21 September 2021

2. Your Store

Your Store at 34 - 40 Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield, was given a one-star rating after inspection on 24 September 2021

3. Simply [email protected] Rock

Simply [email protected] Rock, at 7 Chesterfield Road, in Dronfield was rated as one star after being inspected on 22 September 2021

4. Border View Farm Shop

Border View Farm, Rod Moor Road, Dronfield Woodhouse was given a rating of one star after being inspected on December 8, 2021.

