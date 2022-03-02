North Derbyshire food hygiene: These are the 11 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars to have a new rating published in January

Here is a list of restaurants, takeaways, cafes and pubs to have been given an updated food hygiene rating in the past month.
1. Spice Village
Spice Village, 6 Market Place, South Normanton, Alfreton: 5/5
Photo: -
2. The Glapwell Centre
The Glapwell Centre, The Green, Glapwell, Chesterfield: 5/5
Photo: -
3. Wilson Wrights
Wilson Wrights, 76, Market Street, Shirebrook, Mansfield. Rating: 5/5
Photo: -
4. The Elm Tree Inn
The Elm Tree Inn And Norfolk Restaurant, Main Road, Elmton, Chesterfield. Rating: 5/5
Photo: -