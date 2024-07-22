Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new owners of a Chesterfield town centre bar have shared their “excitement” over their plans for the venue.

David and Dean Murphy have taken over Ginners, on Stephenson Place in Chesterfield town centre. The couple already operate two pubs in the area - the New Inn at Tupton and Ashover’s Black Swan.

Ginners will become their third Derbyshire venue when it opens on the evening of Thursday, July 25 - and David said the pair were excited to expand into the town centre.

He said: “It’s exciting to branch out into a new site and a new area, but still be very much within Chesterfield.

David and Dean Murphy, pictured here after they took on the New Inn at Tupton last year.

“The former owner was looking to sell the business, and we think it’s a fantastic little venue. It’s really nicely done out inside, and it’s probably the smallest bar in Chesterfield, I think. You can fit 10 people downstairs comfortably, and then there’s the watchtower upstairs, with a seating area that looks over the high street.

“We’re hoping to be a good part of that night time crawl, if you’re going along from the Blue Bell, Ritzy’s or the Punch Bowl towards Einstein’s and Dirty Habit. We hope to be part of that little strip and have people pop in for one or two.”

David said the bar will offer a range of spirits from local suppliers - as they aimed to spotlight some of the great gins, rums and whiskies being made in the area.

He said: “It specialises in gins, whiskies, rums and vodkas. We’re looking to have some fantastic local spirits, from suppliers like White Peak Distillery in Ambergate, Locksley Distilling Co. in Sheffield and DropWorks Distillery in Worksop.

Ginners, in Chesterfield town centre, is now under new management.

“We’re looking to stock a lot of their products, and highlight the fantastic spirits that are being produced on our doorstep for customers. We’ll offer some nice cocktails too.”

When discussing changes being made at the venue, David added that a number of draught options will be introduced - along with extended opening hours for the bar.

He said: “We’re putting three draught pumps in, so there will be a draught lager, a draught cider and a draught stout. We’ve sourced some really good products, which again are a bit different - perhaps not the same brands you see everywhere else, but some really good tasting brands to offer something a little bit different on the high street.

“The bar has only been opening on Saturdays for the last few months. We’re adding the draught products and extending the opening hours compared to what they had before.

“We’re looking to interact with the businesses around us, like the theatre across the road from us, so we can encourage people to go to the theatre, and theatregoers to come to us.

“Me and Dean are going to be hands on with this one. You don’t need lots of staff because it’s not a big place. We’ll still be at the New Inn during the week and on Sunday nights, and the Black Swan most lunchtimes.”

Ginners will be open on Thursday and Friday night this week, before welcoming customers all day on Saturday.