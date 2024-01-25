Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Qoozies, located on Steeplegate in the Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, has started the new year with a new management team. They have also introduced a fully revamped all-day breakfast, lunch, pancake and vegan menus.

The refreshed menu includes everything from modern brunch classics and indulgently loaded pancake burritos, to their famous warm salad bowls, toasted sandwiches and unique Qoozie Burgers – which offer a variety of fillings sandwiched between two housemade spinach fritters.

Qoozies prides themselves on preparing many of their iconic favourites from scratch, including their classic pancakes, sweet potato hash browns and fritters.

All of their bread and pastries are now supplied directly from the local 4 Eyes Bakery, with Qoozies also stocking loaves of the Staveley-based bakery for customers to purchase in store.

Qoozies additionally offers a huge range of drink options, freshly prepared by their Liquid Maestros using fresh ingredients. Their menu ranges from vitamin-packed smoothies and indulgently creamy milkshakes, to irresistible hot chocolates and freshly pressed juices – with vegan options available across the board.

Customers of a furrier variety are also catered for, with the addition of Qoozies’ new doggy dishes. The first of its kind menu at Qoozies offers scrambled eggs, pup pancakes, roast chicken dinners and pooch-friendly ice cream, each served in a dog bowl to suit a more canine appetite.

Kate Capuano, Part-Owner at Qoozies says: “We are so excited to have launched our new menu at Qoozies. We’ve added so much more choice for all tastes, with a focus on flavour and delicious ingredients. All the feedback we’ve received so far has been fantastic – we look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to try our new dishes!”

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager at Vicar Lane says: ‘’Qoozies’ new menu is going to be a treat for visitors at Vicar Lane. We’re delighted to welcome the new management team to the centre and wish them every success”.