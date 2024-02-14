New sports bar set to open in Derbyshire town – replacing pub that closed suddenly after company collapsed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The RABONA Sports Bar and Cantina is taking over a vacant building at 5 Dale Road in Matlock town centre.
In a Facebook post, the team behind RABONA confirmed that the town’s latest venue would be opening its doors in March – but an exact date has not yet been confirmed.
The premises was formerly occupied by the Pointing Dogs pub, which closed its doors suddenly in October 2023 after the Real Brewing Pub Company – an arm of the Derby Brewing Company – entered administration.
The Real Brewing Company issued a statement discussing the “extremely challenging trading environment over the last couple of years” – with factors leading to their collapse including “the pandemic, increased loan burdens on the back of this, ongoing recruitment challenges, soaring interest rates and supplier cost increases.”
READ THIS: 21 of the best places for afternoon tea across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, based on Google reviews – perfect for Mother’s Day 2024
RABONA are currently searching for supervisors, bartenders and chefs for their new venture. For more information or to apply, head to the RABONA Facebook page here.