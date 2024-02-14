Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RABONA Sports Bar and Cantina is taking over a vacant building at 5 Dale Road in Matlock town centre.

In a Facebook post, the team behind RABONA confirmed that the town’s latest venue would be opening its doors in March – but an exact date has not yet been confirmed.

The premises was formerly occupied by the Pointing Dogs pub, which closed its doors suddenly in October 2023 after the Real Brewing Pub Company – an arm of the Derby Brewing Company – entered administration.

The Real Brewing Company issued a statement discussing the “extremely challenging trading environment over the last couple of years” – with factors leading to their collapse including “the pandemic, increased loan burdens on the back of this, ongoing recruitment challenges, soaring interest rates and supplier cost increases.”