New pub in Derbyshire town centre set to open next week after months of work revamping vacant premises

Months of work have gone into overhauling a vacant premises on Station Road in Bolsover, in preparation for the launch of a new micropub.

Chris Christopher, a Bolsover resident, has turned the building into the Byron Tap – and customers will be able to visit the new venue for its soft opening next weekend (August 11-13).

He said: “I’m Bolsover born and bred – I know the town a lot and I thought it was something that Bolsover would benefit from, and that people would appreciate. It’s something that I’m quite passionate about.

A soft opening of the Byron Tap is taking place next weekend.

“There used to be a brickworks in Bolsover called the Bolsover Brickworks, and they used to make Byron bricks. That’s the connection to Bolsover. I’m going to have a little story up explaining why that’s the name.

“I’m keen on having that connection, so people can see and talk about it. It’s all part of the little social pub that I want to generate in there.”

Chris added that a range of drinks would be on offer – and that he hoped to cater for everyone who might want to visit the micropub.