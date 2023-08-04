120 jobs up for grabs if McDonald’s gets planning permission to build a new restaurant in Derbyshire town

The application to build a McDonald's in Buxton will be discussed next month.

McDonald's Restaurants Ltd has submitted plans to High Peak Borough Council for the demolition of an existing supermarket and erection of freestanding restaurant with drive-thru facility, car parking, landscaping and associated works, including Customer Order Displays and play frame on Station Road, Buxton.

Although the plans were submitted last year the decision was pushed back and now the proposal will go before the development and control planning committee on Monday September, 11.

The controversial application has seen almost 500 comments on the plans on the council’s website with a large number saying the opening of the fast food branch would create jobs and create significant investment in the area and Buxton needs to move forward and get with the times.

Those in on while others are saying the esthetic of the building would not fit in with town’s heritage and would cause an increase in litter and noise to the area and be detrimental to independent traders and food retailers.

Other concerns are for the location of the new build - next to a new build retirement complex - and how this will impact those living there.

Speaking in a statement submitted with the application Mcdondald’s state: “The proposal represents a multi-million-pound investment in Buxton and the restaurant is expected to employ more than 120 full and part time staff, which McDonald’s seeks to recruit from the local area.

“The proposal represents sustainable development of a prominent brownfield site on the edge of the town centre and conservation area.”If approved the inside of the fast food chain would have seats for 76 people and 64 car parking spaces.

McDonald’s say: “The site represents an appropriate location for a drive-thru restaurant, which will be well placed to offer refreshments to passing customers and those in the surrounding area.

“In light of the above, we trust officers are able to support the application.”