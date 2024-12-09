New lease of life for Derbyshire pub that closed for nearly 12 months – with bar open again and restaurant launching in 2025

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 10:59 BST
A Derbyshire pub that was closed for almost a year has opened once again – with the bar serving customers and their restaurant set to launch in January.

The Batemans Mill, located on Mill Lane outside Clay Cross, opened its doors again over the weekend. The pub has been taken on by Boston Brewery, who are based on Adelphi Way in Staveley.

The pub closed its doors on January 10 this year, with the former landlords having spent four years at the helm.

They said that rising costs, including fuel, had impacted the profitability of the business – along with struggles to recover pre-pandemic levels of trade.

The Batemans Mill is open once again.placeholder image
The venue’s restaurant is also set to be relaunched in January 2025. The team are still hiring kitchen porters, bar staff, front of house staff and a chef de partie – you can email your CV to [email protected].

