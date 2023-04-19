New landlords ‘proud’ and ‘excited’ to reopen pub just outside Chesterfield

The Barley Mow on Langer Lane, Wingerworth officially reopened on April 6 after a period of closure.

In a social media post, the team at the Barley Mow said they were “excited” to open their doors to customers once again.

They added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far and for all your comments. We are very proud to be able to welcome you all back to the Barley Mow.

The venue officially opened at the start of the month.

Photos posted on social media by the team show that the lounge area of the venue has been revamped – with the beer garden also receiving some care ahead of the reopening.

The full food menu is available between 12.00pm – 2.00pm and 5.00pm – 8.00pm from Wednesday to Saturday, and Sunday lunch is served from 12.00pm – 3.00pm.

The new menu at the Barley Mow includes the classic Sunday roast – along with pies, fish and chips, curry, burgers and more.

A selection of ‘light bites’ are also on offer between 12.00pm – 2.00pm on Mondays and Tuesday, with a range of sandwiches available.

The pub has already received a number of 5/5 reviews on Facebook. One customer said: “We popped in for light lunch today, we had lovely sandwiches, salad, crisps and coleslaw and the most amazing home cooked chips. Lovely lady behind the bar too. We enjoyed our visit, thank you!”

