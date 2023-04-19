Police appeal after Manchester United memorabilia stolen from Derbyshire property
Officers are appealing for information after Manchester United memorabilia was stolen during a burglary at a property in Derbyshire.
The burglary occurred at a house in Station Road, Ilkeston between 1pm and 4.30 pm on Friday, April 14.
A TV and items including Manchester United books, videos, and two sets of signed shin pads were stolen.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information on the burglary as well as anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference number 23000224300:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.