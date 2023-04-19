Police appeal after Manchester United memorabilia stolen from Derbyshire property

The burglary occurred at a house in Station Road, Ilkeston between 1pm and 4.30 pm on Friday, April 14.

A TV and items including Manchester United books, videos, and two sets of signed shin pads were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information on the burglary as well as anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale.

The burglary occurred at a house in Station Road, Ilkeston between 1 pm and 4.30 pm on Friday, April 14.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference number 23000224300:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101