A new restaurant serving up Nepalese and Indian cuisine is getting ready to open in a Derbyshire town next weekend.

The former Desi Aroma restaurant on Welbeck Road in Bolsover, which closed its doors earlier this month, is being relaunched as Gurkha Aroma - with the Indian and Nepalese eatery set to open next week.

In a post on their Facebook page, a Gurkha Aroma spokesperson said: “We’re excited to introduce ourselves as the new owners of Desi Aroma, now proudly rebranded as Gurkha Aroma. Along with our fine dining experience, we’ll also be offering takeaway services and a selection of alcoholic beverages.

“We’re thrilled to bring you authentic Indian and Nepalese cuisine and look forward to becoming a part of your community.

Gurkha Aroma is taking on the premises formerly occupied by Desi Aroma.

“We're thrilled to announce that our grand opening is on August 31. Be sure to join us in celebrating our big day.

“To mark the occasion, we'll be offering a flat 15% off your food bill at our restaurant and also on takeaways. Make sure to book your tables in advance to avoid disappointment, as our opening night is expected to be busy.

“We will be hosting two dining shifts. The first shift is from 4.00pm – 6.30pm, and the second shift is from 6.30pm - late. We can't wait to welcome you!”

You can call the restaurant at 07469950680 or 07841524992, or visit their Facebook page here.