New Indian and Nepalese restaurant set to open in Derbyshire town – taking on closed down venue

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 16:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new restaurant serving up Nepalese and Indian cuisine is getting ready to open in a Derbyshire town next weekend.

The former Desi Aroma restaurant on Welbeck Road in Bolsover, which closed its doors earlier this month, is being relaunched as Gurkha Aroma - with the Indian and Nepalese eatery set to open next week.

In a post on their Facebook page, a Gurkha Aroma spokesperson said: “We’re excited to introduce ourselves as the new owners of Desi Aroma, now proudly rebranded as Gurkha Aroma. Along with our fine dining experience, we’ll also be offering takeaway services and a selection of alcoholic beverages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to bring you authentic Indian and Nepalese cuisine and look forward to becoming a part of your community.

Gurkha Aroma is taking on the premises formerly occupied by Desi Aroma.Gurkha Aroma is taking on the premises formerly occupied by Desi Aroma.
Gurkha Aroma is taking on the premises formerly occupied by Desi Aroma.

“We're thrilled to announce that our grand opening is on August 31. Be sure to join us in celebrating our big day.

“To mark the occasion, we'll be offering a flat 15% off your food bill at our restaurant and also on takeaways. Make sure to book your tables in advance to avoid disappointment, as our opening night is expected to be busy.

“We will be hosting two dining shifts. The first shift is from 4.00pm – 6.30pm, and the second shift is from 6.30pm - late. We can't wait to welcome you!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: 28 award-winning restaurants that you need to visit this bank holiday weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District

You can call the restaurant at 07469950680 or 07841524992, or visit their Facebook page here.

Related topics:DerbyshireFacebookPeak District

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.