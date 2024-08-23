Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned places to eat – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.
These are 28 award-winning eateries across the county – will you be visiting any of them over the long weekend?
1. Award-winning places to eat
These award-winning eateries are perfect places to visit over the bank holiday weekend across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Tickled Trout, Barlow
Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway
The Old Vicarage has previously been recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.” Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.