Peak District restaurants: 28 award-winning places to eat this bank holiday weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 14:41 BST
These eateries have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to visit over the bank holiday weekend.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned places to eat – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.

These are 28 award-winning eateries across the county – will you be visiting any of them over the long weekend?

These award-winning eateries are perfect places to visit over the bank holiday weekend across Derbyshire.

1. Award-winning places to eat

These award-winning eateries are perfect places to visit over the bank holiday weekend across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel.

2. The Tickled Trout, Barlow

Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.”

3. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Old Vicarage has previously been recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.”

4. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway

The Old Vicarage has previously been recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.” Photo: Google

