New Domino’s takeaway opens doors to customers in Derbyshire town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Domino’s has opened its latest new store today, taking on the former Cross Keys Hotel at Town End, Bolsover.

The store celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11.00am, where community members and customers were invited to meet the new store team and try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store will be open seven days a week, from 11.00am until 11.00pm. The team is currently recruiting for roles, including shift managers, pizza-makers and delivery drivers.

The building at Town End, which also previously housed a Fulton Foods store, has become a Domino’s takeaway.

Ricky Kandola, operations director at SK Group, said: “We’re excited to come to the market town of Bolsover, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza. We’re also passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers. Over 90 per cent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

Domino’s recently found that over a quarter of adults are considering taking on a second job to support their finances, with one of the key factors in their search being flexible hours, which work around their existing job. Domino's Bolsover store is offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with training and progression opportunities available. You can apply to be a pizza-maker or a delivery driver now by emailing [email protected].