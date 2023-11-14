A former pub building in Chesterfield town centre is poised for a new lease of life as offices under a plan submitted to the borough council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Change of use permission is being sought for the ground floor and first floor of York House on St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield which previously accommodated the All Saints Tap.

The beautician academy on the second floor will be unaffected by the proposal and remains as commercial premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Converting the former bar will involve mainly internal work and external window repairs. The applicant Michael Motanov wants to bring the building back into use in a sensitive and sustainable manner.

An application for change of use permission to convert the former All Saints Tap pub into serviced offices has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council

York House, a prominent building which sits within a conservation area, was put on the market last year with a guide price of £550,000 at auction.