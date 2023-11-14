Change of use permission is sought for former pub in Chesterfield town centre
Change of use permission is being sought for the ground floor and first floor of York House on St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield which previously accommodated the All Saints Tap.
The beautician academy on the second floor will be unaffected by the proposal and remains as commercial premises.
Converting the former bar will involve mainly internal work and external window repairs. The applicant Michael Motanov wants to bring the building back into use in a sensitive and sustainable manner.
York House, a prominent building which sits within a conservation area, was put on the market last year with a guide price of £550,000 at auction.
All Saints Tap bar and the first-floor Cipollini restaurant closed down in May 2021 after lockdown restrictions took their toll on business.