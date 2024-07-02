New Chesterfield town centre cafe thanks residents for “warm welcome” after launch
Forge Bakehouse has opened a new shop and cafe at The Pavements Shopping Centre in Chesterfield.
Their new location was launched on June 25 – and they have praised shoppers for the positive reception during their first week in Chesterfield.
In a post on their Facebook page, a Forge Bakehouse spokesperson said: “Thank you for the warm welcome, Chesterfield!
“Come for the pastries, stay for the coffee – or the other way around. We are open seven days a week!”
Last month, the business also opened a new location at Dronfield Civic Centre. The business already has shops and cafes across Sheffield – including locations in Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor and at Sheffield Station.
Liva Guest, Forge Bakehouse’s owner, said: “Having established ourselves successfully in Sheffield, we felt the time was right for expansion and recognised there is demand for our range of products in North East Derbyshire.
“The core of our success is the continued use of the finest quality ingredients and a team of fantastic chefs, bakers and baristas.
Forge Bakehouse produces an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries at its Abbeydale bakery. These are sold through the company’s shops and are also available for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.
The cafes have also established a strong reputation for their range of coffees and teas, with a team of experiences baristas making regular innovative additions to their offer.
At the same time, the addition of new savoury lines, like the Forge Bakehouse melted cheese croissant, has increased the brand’s popularity as both an eat in and take out destination.
