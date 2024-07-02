New Chesterfield town centre cafe thanks residents for “warm welcome” after launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new cafe has launched in Chesterfield town centre – with the business already full of praise for the response from residents.

Forge Bakehouse has opened a new shop and cafe at The Pavements Shopping Centre in Chesterfield.

Their new location was launched on June 25 – and they have praised shoppers for the positive reception during their first week in Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on their Facebook page, a Forge Bakehouse spokesperson said: “Thank you for the warm welcome, Chesterfield!

Forge Bakehouse is located next to Tesco in The Pavements. Credit: Destination Chesterfield

“Come for the pastries, stay for the coffee – or the other way around. We are open seven days a week!”

Last month, the business also opened a new location at Dronfield Civic Centre. The business already has shops and cafes across Sheffield – including locations in Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor and at Sheffield Station.

Liva Guest, Forge Bakehouse’s owner, said: “Having established ourselves successfully in Sheffield, we felt the time was right for expansion and recognised there is demand for our range of products in North East Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The core of our success is the continued use of the finest quality ingredients and a team of fantastic chefs, bakers and baristas.

The business also recently launched a site in Dronfield. Credit: Destination Chesterfield

Forge Bakehouse produces an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries at its Abbeydale bakery. These are sold through the company’s shops and are also available for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

The cafes have also established a strong reputation for their range of coffees and teas, with a team of experiences baristas making regular innovative additions to their offer.