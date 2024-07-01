Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A venue in Chesterfield is offering a different kind of night out – with their over 30s events becoming increasingly popular.

Groove, located on Church Walk, has started running dedicated over 30s nights out in recent months. Cerie McClure, the general manager at Groove, said the response from revellers had been overwhelmingly positive - who have enjoyed the ‘night out’ experience without needing to stay in town until the early hours.

“The reception has been absolutely fantastic. We’re on our third or fourth one now, they run from 4pm until 9pm. It is strictly over 30s only, playing all the great 90s, noughties and some 80s number ones.

“It’s a ticketed event, with decorations and fancy dress from the staff. It’s really good fun, the customers really enjoy it. It’s nice for them to be able to get that experience of a nightclub vibe or atmosphere, but they don’t have to be out until 4am in the morning. They’re surrounded by their own age group as well.”

The over 30s events at Groove are becoming more and more popular with revellers in Chesterfield. Credit: Groove Chesterfield

The music is not the only throwback to the 90s - with Groove opting to slash their prices for the over 30s events. Cherie said: “We have 90s prices as well - it’s just been received really well. We’re doing one pretty much every month.

“A number of popular drinks are available for £3 - including some single spirits and mixers, bottles of beer and VK.

“The customers are giving to us and we want to give back to them, and we want them to enjoy a space that’s for them.”

Cerie added that she felt the popularity of the events was good for the town - with more people travelling into Chesterfield for the over 30s nights.

“It’s really good for the town as well. We seem to be getting more people coming from further away that might not necessarily come into Chesterfield at night-time. They’re getting to enjoy it as well.

“It’s a sense of enjoyment and nostalgia - that kind of energy has been really surprising to me, and people just seem really comfortable being in that atmosphere with those people around them.”

