Peak District restaurants: 9 of the most booked restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District revealed

By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Jul 2024, 14:59 BST
The most booked restaurants in Derbyshire have been revealed.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.

OpenTable have compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including eateries in Matlock, Rowsley and Baslow.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants in the coming weeks?

These are some of the most popular restaurants for diners in Derbyshire.

1. Most booked restaurants

These are some of the most popular restaurants for diners in Derbyshire.Photo: Derbyshire Times/Google

Chatsworth Kitchen is among the most booked restaurants in Derbyshire.

2. Chatsworth Kitchen, Peak Village, Rowsley

Chatsworth Kitchen is among the most booked restaurants in Derbyshire.Photo: Google

The Cavendish also features on this list.

3. Cavendish Restaurant, Chatsworth House

The Cavendish also features on this list.Photo: Brian Eyre

Darleys has been popular with diners in recent weeks.

4. Darleys Restaurant, Darley Abbey Mills, Derby

Darleys has been popular with diners in recent weeks.Photo: Google

