New bar set to open its doors in Derbyshire town centre this weekend – promising unique cocktails and live music

A new cocktail bar will be launching in a Derbyshire town this weekend – with its owner aiming to offer a range of unique drinks.

Gatsby’s Bar is set to open its doors this weekend at 80 Bridge Street in Belper. The venue is the brainchild of Rachael Murfin, who previously ran another bar in the town before deciding to embark on this latest venture.

The new bar will open on Saturday, June 14 – and Rachael said the venue promises to transport guests back to the glamour and allure of the Roaring Twenties.

She said: “I’ve been working in the NHS for 34 years now, but I previously ran the Rumours retro bar in Belper - I set that up in 2020. I’ve been out of the industry for around a year, and I wasn’t necessarily looking for another bar, but this one became available.

Gatsby’s Bar will open this weekend. Credit: Rachael Murfin

“I thought the prime location on Belper’s high street, opposite Monk Bar and next to an Art Deco cinema, seemed to fit. The premises is a nice size, set over two floors, and I thought it would really lend itself to the 1920s and 1930s look with a bit of a refurbishment. Behind it all, I thought that you often regret the things you don’t do, more than the things you do.”

Rachael said she had worked to create a venue influenced by the Art Deco style - featuring bold geometric patterns, luxurious materials and a colour palette that evokes the sophistication of the 1930s

The bar will also offer a range of popular cocktails, along with drinks that reflect the venue’s theme. Rachael said: “We’re doing quite an extensive range of cocktails. We’ll be offering all of the classics, along with some 1920s cocktails that you don’t see as much now.

“I’ve got a Gatsby, a Daisy, a Tom Collins and a Rusty Nail. We’ll also be offering espresso martinis, pornstar martinis, margaritas and frozen daiquiris. We’ve got a good range of wines as well.

“I’ve also purchased a system that allows us to seal the wine, so we can sell some of the more expensive wines by the glass as well as by the bottle. They’ll stay fresh and resealed for 28 days with this special system.”

Rachael added that events will be taking place at Gatsby’s further down the line. She said there would be a focus on live music, and creating a space that complements the other pubs and bars that are based on Belper’s high street.

She said: “I’m planning to have live music from local acts. It won’t be sticking purely to 20s and 30s music, but it won’t be head-banging rock either. There’ll be a few local singers and duos. In a few weeks, I’m going to have a proper roaring 20s night, where people can actually dress up. As we’re over two floors, the top floor lends itself to functions - and we’ve got two booked in already.

“I’m across the road from Monk and a lovely little Moroccan restaurant. If people want more bands, they can go down the street too. It’s just adding to Belper as a destination for a night out.

“We’re currently opening from lunchtime on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The venue will also open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings in the future.”